Watch live: Global leaders arrive in Hiroshima for Japan G7 summit

Watch live as global politicians including Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau, and Olaf Scholz arrive in Japan to attend the G7 Hiroshima leaders' summit on Thursday, 18 May.

Heads of the world's advanced democracies are coming together for three days from Friday in the western Japanese city for talks on international issues.

Leaders are expected to discuss concern about China's use of "economic coercion" in its dealings abroad as part of a joint statement.

G7 countries attending the summit - the UK, Japan, Germany, the US, France, Canada, and Italy - are closely tied with China economically.

The summit is also expected to focus on Russia as Vladimir Putin continues his invasion of Ukraine.

