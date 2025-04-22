Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live: JD Vance holds press conference during India trip to discuss trade deal

Lucy Leeson
Tuesday 22 April 2025 10:26 BST
Watch live as US vice president JD Vance holds a press conference during his trip to India on Tuesday (22 April) as New Delhi looks to avoid tariffs and negotiate a bilateral trade deal with Washington.

Mr Vance is accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance, whose parents are from India, along with their children and officials from the US administration.

The couple will visit historical sites in the cities of Jaipur and Agra, including the Taj Mahal.

Mr Vance met prime minister Narendra Modi on the first day of his largely personal visit.

The two leaders were expected to hold discussions on bilateral ties outlined in February when Mr Modi met president Donald Trump in Washington.

The US is India’s largest trading partner and the two countries are now holding negotiations aiming to seal a bilateral trade agreement this year.

They have set an ambitious target of more than doubling their bilateral trade to $500bn by 2030. If achieved, the trade deal could significantly enhance economic ties between the two countries and potentially strengthen diplomatic ties as well.

