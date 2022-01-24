Lim Kok Thay: Cruise CEO resigns after ship flees to Bahamas to evade US warrant
Related video: Covid issues in the cruise industry
The chairman and CEO of the cruise operator Genting Hong Kong, Lim Kok Thay, has resigned after one of the company’s vessels was diverted from Miami to end its journey in the Bahamas to avoid a US warrant.
The company has filed to end its business after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the cruise industry hard. The company said in a stock exchange filing that the chairman, who owns 76 per cent of Genting Hong Kong, stepped down on 21 January.
The deputy CEO and president of the company, Au Fook Yew, also stepped down.
The company appears to be moving towards liquidation as its operations are seemingly falling apart, Bloomberg reported.
Authorities in the US are ready to seize one of the company’s ships in Miami because of unpaid fuel bills. Online bookings for some of the company cruises have been paused and its shares have been suspended in Hong Kong.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies