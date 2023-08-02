Watch live outside of DC district court after Trump indicted for third time

Watch live from outside the United States District Court after Donald Trump has been indicted for the third time.
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted and charged by a grand jury in Washington over his bid to overturn the 2020 election.
This indictment of Trump, which is his third so far, is accusing him of tampering with a witness, conspiracy against the rights of citizens, and conspiracy to defraud the US.
Trump has been indicted as a result of an inquiry into the events of the January 2021 riot at the US Capitol after losing the presidential election to Joe Biden.
The indictment also described six unnamed co-conspirators. Trump denies any wrongdoing, labelling the case "ridiculous."
