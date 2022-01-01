Three killed in New Year’s Eve crash

Three children were taken to hospital after the collision on the N52 slip road in Kells.

Cate McCurry
Saturday 01 January 2022 11:06
Three people have been killed in a crash involving two cars in Co Meath (Niall Carson/PA)
Three people have been killed in a crash involving two cars in Co Meath (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Three people have died in a crash in Co Meath.

Two cars collided on the N52 slip road in Kells, just off the M3 motorway, at around 4.45pm on New Year’s Eve.

The driver and passenger – both in their 20s – in one of the cars and the woman driving the other vehicle were killed.

Three children were taken to hospital for treatment, including a 12-year-old girl who is understood to be in a serious condition.

Recommended

Gardai have appealed for witnesses.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in