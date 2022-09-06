Man of mystery discovered in Paris

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

He stands 2.3 metres high, bare chested, with a physique like an ancient Egyptian god or a Greek ‘Kouros’ statue of a young man.

But he is neither Egyptian nor Greek.

The statue is of a king or high priest from the ancient Lihyanite kingdom.

The 2.m high statue carved from sandstone is presumed to depict an ancient Lihyanite king

( h)

Dadan was an important oasis and trading post on the ancient silk and incense roads. It is now one of the world’s most exciting centres of research into ancient Arabia thanks to the development of the surrounding AlUla area and a surging interest in the region’s pre-Islamic civilisations.

Now European visitors will get a taste of the riches being unearthed in AlUla and Dadan. A monumental statue, one of the prize finds from the site, is being loaned to the Louvre Museum in Paris for five years.

The people of Dadan crop up frequently in the Old Testament – not surprising, as they flourished in this relatively fertile corner of Arabia for 1500 years before being overrun by the northern Nabateans, founders of the rock city of Petra.

Scholars believe they were a largely peaceful trading people. The challenge is to piece together the daily life and beliefs of the Lihyanites and their deity, Dhu-Gabat, as more and more of their kingdom is opened up to modern eyes.

More on the area and Lihyanites here.