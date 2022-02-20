Man, 19, killed in Co Cork road crash

A 19-year-old man has died in a car crash in Co Cork, gardai have said.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, gardai and emergency services were called to the scene of a single-car collision on a local road at Knockleigh in Belgooly.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Gardai say he was the only occupant of the car.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. The coroner has also been notified.

Gardai in Kinsale are appealing for witnesses of the crash to come forward.

The road remains closed to traffic to allow for a forensic examination to take place.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon garda station on 023 885 2200, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.