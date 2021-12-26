Man charged after fatal assault in Co Wicklow
A woman aged in her 40s died at a house in Enniskerry on Christmas Eve.
A man has been charged in connection with the fatal assault of a woman in Co Wicklow on Christmas Eve.
A woman, who was aged in her 40s, died following an incident in a house in Enniskerry on Friday afternoon.
Gardai said she sustained fatal injuries at the property in Park Na Sillogue Court at approximately 4pm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man aged in his 40s was arrested following the incident and held at Bray Garda Station.
Gardai said he had been charged following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The man was due before a special sitting of Bray District Court on Sunday afternoon.
