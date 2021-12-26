Man charged after fatal assault in Co Wicklow

A woman aged in her 40s died at a house in Enniskerry on Christmas Eve.

David Young
Sunday 26 December 2021 13:22
The man was due before a special sitting of Bray District Court (Niall Carson/PA)
The man was due before a special sitting of Bray District Court (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal assault of a woman in Co Wicklow on Christmas Eve.

A woman, who was aged in her 40s, died following an incident in a house in Enniskerry on Friday afternoon.

Gardai said she sustained fatal injuries at the property in Park Na Sillogue Court at approximately 4pm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested following the incident and held at Bray Garda Station.

Gardai said he had been charged following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Recommended

The man was due before a special sitting of Bray District Court on Sunday afternoon.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in