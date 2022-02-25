Man charged over fatal shooting in Tallaght
The man, who is in his 50s, will appear before Tallaght District Court on Friday morning.
A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Keith Conlon in Tallaght, Co Dublin, earlier this week.
Keith Conlon, who was in his 30s, was shot on Tuesday at Hazel Grove, a rural part of Tallaght near the Mount Seskin area.
He died in Tallaght University Hospital on Thursday.
