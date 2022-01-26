Man dies in Co Meath road crash
The man was treated at the scene by paramedics but was later pronounced dead.
A man has been killed in a road crash in Co Meath, gardai has said.
The man, aged in his 20s, was the driver of a car when it crashed on the L5068 at Knockcommon in Slane at around 10.30pm on Tuesday.
The man was treated at the scene by paramedics but was later pronounced dead.
His body was removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital where a post mortem will take place.
There were no other passengers in the car and no other injuries were reported by gardai.
The L5068 remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators.
Gardai said that local diversions are in place.
Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station 046 9036100.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.