Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Mayo
The crash happened on the N60 at Breaffy in Castlebar.
A man has died following a crash in Co Mayo.
The crash happened at around 5.40pm on Monday on the N60 at Breaffy in Castlebar when two cars collided.
The man in his 30s, a passenger in one of the vehicles, received fatal injuries in the crash.
A post-mortem examination is expected to take place shortly.
Three men and one woman were taken to Mayo General Hospital following the crash.
Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Gardai said the road will remain closed overnight, with a forensic examination set to take place on Tuesday morning.
Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the crash.
