Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Mayo

The crash happened on the N60 at Breaffy in Castlebar.

Dominic McGrath
Monday 27 December 2021 22:51
Gardai have appealed for witnesses
(PA Archive)

A man has died following a crash in Co Mayo.

The crash happened at around 5.40pm on Monday on the N60 at Breaffy in Castlebar when two cars collided.

The man in his 30s, a passenger in one of the vehicles, received fatal injuries in the crash.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place shortly.

Three men and one woman were taken to Mayo General Hospital following the crash.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardai said the road will remain closed overnight, with a forensic examination set to take place on Tuesday morning.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the crash.

