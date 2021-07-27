A huge field with the potential to hold up to 110 nuclear silos has been discovered in China, scientists have claimed.

The plot of land in the Gobi desert, near the city of Hami in the Xinjiang province, currently has 14 completed silos and the ground is cleared to build another 19, researchers at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) said.

It could have up to 110 underground silos built on it judging by the “grid-like outline of the entire complex,” said the non-profit global think tank that it says was set up to work towards reducing the number of nuclear weapons in use.

The field spans about 300 square miles, the same size as another nuclear weapons silo site discovered last month in Yumen, in the neighbouring Gansu province, and the dozen or so silos built in the Jilantai training area in Inner Mongolia.

The scientists said construction at the site – which they discovered using satellite images – likely began around March, according to their blog post published on Monday.

The underground silos are typically used to house intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

The researchers fear that the new silos are proof that China plans to rapidly increase its stockpile amid the global nuclear arms race.

FAS said that it’s not sure how the silos will be used – whether they would serve as empty decoys or to store warheads – but it added that China’s current number of around 350 warheads is expected to more than double over the next decade.

If the new silos were all loaded with missiles, Chinese ICBMs could potentially “carry more than 875 warheads assuming three warheads per missile when the Yumen and Hami missile silo fields are completed,” up from the approximately 185 warheads China has on ICBMs already – the researchers wrote.

China is the third-largest nuclear power after Russia and the US. Russia has about 6,225 warheads while the US has about 5,550.

FAS said: “The Chinese government has for decades insisted it has a minimum deterrent and that it is not part of any nuclear arms race.

“Although it remains unclear how many silos will actually be filled with missiles, the massive silo construction and China's other nuclear modernization programs are on a scale that appears to contradict these polices: the build-up is anything but ‘minimum’ and appears to be part of a race for more nuclear arms to better compete with China’s adversaries.”

A graphic the scientists put together to show where future silos could be built (FAS)

FAS researchers Matt Korda and Hans M. Kristensen said: “The silo construction at Yumen and Hami constitutes the most significant expansion of the Chinese nuclear arsenal ever.”

Chinese nuclear experts dismissed reports on the discovery of a nuclear base under construction.

Song Zhongping, a former People’s Liberation Army instructor, said the nuclear silos were outdated, according to the South China Morning Post.

He added: “China has already used mobile launchers and discarded these fixed silos, which are time-consuming, labour-intensive, costly and vulnerable to be attacked and destroyed.”