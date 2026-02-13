Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An 8,000-year-old pottery vessel has revealed that Mesopotamians were using mathematics years before numbers and writing were invented, according to a recent study.

Up until now, the first records of written numbers emerged in what is now Iraq around 3400 BC by the Sumerians.

But researchers have found that that people in the same region had a sophisticated level of mathematical cognition much earlier.

The study dives into the paintings of plant images by the Halafian culture, which lived in northern Mesopotamia between about 6200 and 5500 BCE. They were some of the world’s earliest farming communities.

Analysis of the community’s ancient pottery showed petals and patterns served as the fundamental numerics of symmetry and repetition.

open image in gallery Mesopotamians were using mathematics years before numbers and writing were invented, according to a recent study ( Yosef Garfinkel )

Many bowls featured flowers which had four, eight, 16, 32 or 64 petals, which form a “geometric sequence”, thus implying mathematical reasoning.

The researchers argued that the development of mathematical thinking created a “a cognitive awareness of the symmetry evident in the vegetal world” which is why flowers, shrubs, branches and trees were depicted on the pottery.

Yosef Garfinkel, professor of Prehistoric Archaeology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem- and the study’s author - wrote: “The decoration of pottery and seals in the Halafian culture reflects a high level of mathematical awareness.

“This should not surprise us, as by the late 6th and early 5th millennia BC early village communities had existed in the Near East for some 4000 years and had reached a high level of economic complexity.”

open image in gallery Images show four categories of the vegetal motifs: 1–2 flowers, 3–4 shrubs, 5–6 branches, 7–8 trees ( Yosef Garfinkel )

The researchers examined thousands of pottery fragments collected from 29 archaeological sites, in order to track exactly when plants first became a regular subject in human art. They also wanted to observe whether these images followed any consistent rules.

“These developments are reflected in the large number of domesticated plants and animals, widespread pyrotechnology of pottery manufacture, and large architectural units of courtyard houses,” Mr Garfinkel said.

The study is published in the Journal of World Prehistory.