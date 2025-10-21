Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Mexican restaurant in New York City is raising eyebrows among locals over its controversial name.

Whitexicans, in Queens, have been the subject of a social media outcry over what some said could be considered “racist terminology” amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdowns.

But the restaurant’s Colombian owners have insisted the name is “satire” and chosen as a “positive” response to the political climate in the country.

Mateo Gomez Bermudez and Manuela Mesa, who own Whitexicans together, said they wanted the space to feel “safe, inclusive for everyone, no matter your race, your nationality, or your status”.

“Whitexicans, the meaning for us is that everybody belongs here,” Gomez Bermudez told The Gothamist. “We don't care who you are, your sexuality, your gender, your race, or anything.”

The Jackson Heights restaurant has responded to criticism ( Google Street View )

Used as pejorative slang, the word ‘Whitexicans’ can refer to privileged, light-skinned Mexicans who enjoy significant social and educational advantages.

The name has caused a stir on social media, with some accusing the owners of “ignorance” and using the controversial term for marketing. Cristina Furlong, a community activist and co-founder of the group Make Queens Safer, warned it could come across badly amid heightened immigration enforcement and “people self-deporting.”

“It’s very stressful in America right now to live under the Trump administration and live with such fear that our community is going to be threatened by ICE coming in,” Furlong said in an interview, according to The Gothamist. “It’s just not nice or kind to joke about what some people consider racist terminology.”

She isn’t the only one. Posts on Facebook and Reddit have attracted hundreds of comments, with one writing: “This has to be a joke…..is this a gentrified Taco Bell?”.

“Is it intended this way? It seems like such a dangerous name in today’s culture lol,” another commented.

Another wrote: “I’m not sure it is racism, but what a stupid name nevertheless…marketing/branding 101.”

Gomez Bermudez has responded to the criticisms at length on social media, saying he knew the name would cause a stir but that he wanted to give a “strong” message.

“The name Whitexicans is a satire due to everything that is happening socially and we want to stand inclusion and send a message to the community that we are all the same,” he wrote on Facebook.

“I know the name is very strong the meaning and the design, are totally different we are a business about inclusion and will show you pictures of what is coming to the neighborhood this is a latino owned business who loves the community and wants to give back, with some humor but with a strong message.”

Gomez Bermudez said he was also aware the sign would put eyes on the eatery.

“When I see people driving, they start taking pictures,” Gomez Bermudez said. “They laugh. Some people ask, why the name? That gives you a little bit of marketing, too.”

Co-owner Manuela Mesa pointed out the ‘All humans are legal’ sign that welcomes diners as they enter the restaurant. “Whitexicans is love,” Mesa told The Gothamist. “Whitexicans is inclusion.”

The Independent has contacted Whitexicans for comment.