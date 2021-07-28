Mexico vigilantes ‘El Machete’ kidnap 21 and burn mountain town in Chiapas

A new “self-defence “militia are said to have raided a town in Mexico’s southern region of Chiapas in search of members of a rival group, according to authorities.

A couple of hundred armed men from “El Machete”, which was announced just days ago, abducted 21 people and burned down at least a dozen buildings, an anonymous official in the Chiapas state prosecutor’s office told the Associated Press.

Authorities said masked men carrying rifles set cars ablaze and vandalized the town hall of Pantelho, about 150 miles north of Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala, on Monday afternoon.

They spread out through the streets searching homes looking for members of a group called “Los Herreras”.

