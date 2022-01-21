Relaxations announced by the Irish premier Micheal Martin
These are the full suite of changes to Covid rules in Ireland announced in Dublin on Friday evening.
From 6am on January 22, the following restrictions will be removed:
– Guidance in relation to household visiting
– Early closing time for hospitality and events
– Capacity restrictions for outdoor events, including sporting fixtures
– Capacity restrictions for indoor events, including weddings.
– Restrictions on nightclubs
– Requirements to have a valid Digital Covid Certificate to enter various premises will be removed.
From January 24, a return to physical attendance in workplaces can commence on a phased basis appropriate to each sector.
A number of public health measures will remain in place until February 28:
– Requirements for mask wearing in all settings where currently regulated for
– Protective measures in schools and early learning and care facilities.
