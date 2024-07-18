Abu Dhabi’s ‘owl cafe’ sparks concerns of animal cruelty

Support truly

A cafe in Abu Dhabi that houses owls that visitors can pet has come under scanner from animal rights activists for alleged animal cruelty.

Abu Dhabi’s Boomah Cafe, which claims to be the first owl cafe in the Middle East, houses nine owls and allows visitors to hold them for 70 Dirhams (£15).

The cafe has been accused of animal cruelty by internet users and animal rights activists despite the owner’s assurances in the past that the owls’ wellbeing is their top priority.

Videos of the cafe with the owls have recently gone viral on social media and triggered backlash from people. Many internet users argue that using owls for entertainment and profit is wrong and advocated instead for their placement in wildlife sanctuaries.

In February this year, the cafe celebrated its fourth anniversary.

According to NDTV, content creator Little Foodie recently shared a video of the cafe on Instagram, showcasing several owls with their name tags and species information displayed near a wooden board.

A user commented: “Is this right? I mean birds should be free unless these birds need rehab…” The user added: “Seems so wrong to make money of caged animals.”

Another commented: “This is animal cruelty.” Yet another wrote: “Can we stop using animals for entertainment and money? This is wrong on every level.”

The content creator wrote in the caption of the video: “This is the Middle East’s first owl cafe and it has to be one of the most unique experiences in UAE! Inspired by the owl cafes in Japan, you can admire some of the most majestic owls you’ve ever seen and get a chance to even touch them under the supervision of a professional.

“The owls’ room is divided by a glass in case you don’t want to interact with them and just watch from a distance.. but if you wish to get up close, it costs AED 70 per person. Definitely a bucket list experience when in Abu Dhabi.”

A commentator wrote: “Please don’t promote places like this that exploit animals for money.”

The cafe owner Mohamed Al Shehhi told Time Out Abu Dhabi in 2020, “Boomah opens daily at 2pm to allow the owls enough rest all night and all morning, and while closing, they are released to move around freely”.

He added: “Some of the owls at Boomah can never live in the wild, let’s take Venus (the Tawny Owl), for example. She hatched with one wing being shorter than the other, disabling her from flying at high altitudes or for long distances.

“While being cared for by Boomah team, Venus is now a healthy eight-year-old owl living happily despite the disability.

“The idea is inspired by the Japanese owl cafes, but we enhanced the idea in a way that would satisfy the Middle Eastern society.”

The Independent has contacted Boomah [The owl cafe] for a comment.