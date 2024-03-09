Jump to content

Watch live: Humanitarian aid for Gaza loaded onto first rescue vessel docked in Cyprus port

Kate Gill
Saturday 09 March 2024 14:10
Watch live as a rescue vessel is loaded full of humanitarian aid as it prepares to leave Cyprus and head for Gaza via a new sea corridor.

According to Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, international donors launched a sea corridor to supply the besieged territory with aid that is facing widespread hunger after five months of war with Israel.

The vessel belonging to Spain’s Open Arms aid group will make a pilot voyage to test the corridor in the coming days.

The ship has been waiting at Cyprus’s port of Larnaca for permission to deliver food aid from World Central Kitchen, a U.S. charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés.

