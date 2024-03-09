For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a rescue vessel is loaded full of humanitarian aid as it prepares to leave Cyprus and head for Gaza via a new sea corridor.

According to Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, international donors launched a sea corridor to supply the besieged territory with aid that is facing widespread hunger after five months of war with Israel.

The vessel belonging to Spain’s Open Arms aid group will make a pilot voyage to test the corridor in the coming days.

The ship has been waiting at Cyprus’s port of Larnaca for permission to deliver food aid from World Central Kitchen, a U.S. charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés.