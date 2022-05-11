An Al Jazeera correspondent has been shot dead by Israeli forces while covering a raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, the broadcaster said.

Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known Palestinian female reporter, was shot and died soon after, according to Palestinian health officials. Another journalist, working for the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper, was also shot and wounded in the incident.

Akleh was hit by a live bullet while covering Israeli raids in the refugee camps of the Palestinian city Jenin. Several journalists escorted Akleh to a hospital in a critical condition, the ministry officials said.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital, the health ministry said.

The cause behind Akleh’s death is not immediately clear but according to the visuals from the spot, she was shot in the head, said fellow journalist Nida Ibrahim, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

She added: “What we know for now is that the Palestinian Health Ministry has announced her death. Shireen Abu Akleh, was covering the events unfolding in Jenin, specifically an Israeli raid the city, which is north of the occupied West Bank, when she was hit by a bullet to the head.”

This is a “shock to the journalists who have been working with her”, she said.

