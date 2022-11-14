Alaa Abd El-Fattah: Proof of life received, sister confirms

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The sister of a British-Egyptian Alaa Abd El-Fattah who is on hunger strike in Cairo has said she received proof of life from her brother.

The news followed an anxious wait to hear if the prominent activist was alive after he stopped drinking water a week ago.

In a Twitter post on Monday morning, Sanaa Seif wrote: “I’m so relieved. We just got a note from prison to my mother, Alaa is alive, he says he’s drinking water again as of November 12th. He says he’ll say more as soon as he can. It’s definitely his handwriting. Proof of life, at last. Why did they hold this back from us for 2 days?!”

The announcement came in a letter that the family says it received from Abdel-Fattah through the prison authorities on Monday. It was dated on Saturday.

More follows...