Panama-flagged oil tanker attacked near Yemen’s Mocha, UK security firm says

A Panama-flagged crude oil tanker was attacked approximately 10 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s Mocha, British security firm Ambrey said on Saturday.

Ambrey added that radio communication they received indicated the vessel was hit by a missile and that a fire broke out onboard, Reuters reported. It did not provide details of the communication.

In an advisory note, Ambrey stated that vessels in the vicinity should exercise caution and report suspicious activity.

Yemen’s Houthi militia has been staging several attacks on ships in its waters for months amid Israel’s war on Gaza. Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have disrupted global shipping and forced firms to use longer and more expensive routes, as well as adding to fears of a wider war in the Middle East.