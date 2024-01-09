Watch live: Blinken speaks from Tel Aviv after meeting Israeli leaders

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Antony Blinken speaks from Tel Aviv after meeting Israeli government officials on Tuesday, 9 January.

The US secretary of state visited the country as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continued.

He held talks on Tuesday as he sought to establish a plan for Gaza's future beyond the conflict.

Mr Blinken has said he has secured commitments from four Arab nations and Turkey to help rebuild Gaza after the war.

He is also trying to stop the fighting from spreading after an escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

A top figure in Hezbollah was killed in a suspected Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon, stoking fears the war in Gaza could spread across the Middle East. Lebanese media reported that Wissam Tawil, a commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan forces, was killed in an airstrike on his vehicle in the south of the country.

Israel’s military did not comment but said it hit Hezbollah targets in response to cross-border attacks.