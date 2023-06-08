For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Antony Blinken holds a joint press conference with Saudi foreign minister Faisal Bin Farhan on Thursday, 8 June.

It comes after the pair held a meeting in Riyadh on bilateral, regional, and global issues, in which they discussed combatting terrorism and resovled to “bring about a lasting peace in Yemen” and “end the fighting in Sudan” at the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS ministerial opening session.

The conference features more than 80 countries and coordinates an approach to tackling the extremist group which once held large areas of Syria and Iraq.

The Secretary of State has announced that the US will provide almost $150m in aid for parts of Syria and Iraq that were liberated from the Isamic State extremist group.

The group no longer controls any territory but its affiliates still carry out attacks across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.