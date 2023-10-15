Archbishop of Canterbury demands Israel halt hospital evacuation order

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said the people of Gaza are facing catastrophe after Israeli rocket fire struck hospitals overnight.

In a statement posted to X Justin Welby said: “Hospitals and patients in Gaza are in grave danger. The seriously ill and injured patients at the Anglican-run Ahli Hospital - and other healthcare facilities in northern Gaza - cannot be safely evacuated.

“They are running low on medical supplies. They are facing catastrophe.

Palestinian children wounded in Israeli strikes are brought to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“The Ahli Hospital was hit by Israeli rocket fire last night, with four staff injured in the blast. Other hospitals have also been hit.

“I appeal for the evacuation order on hospitals in northern Gaza to be reversed - and for health facilities, health workers, patients and civilians to be protected.

“The evil and barbaric terror attacks on Israelis by Hamas were a blasphemous outrage. But the civilians of Gaza are not responsible for the crimes of Hamas.”

He finished: “Please continue to pray for all innocent people, Israeli and Palestinian, who are caught up in the terrible violence in the Holy Land.”

It came the day after the Archbishop of Canterbury asked for a Gaza humanitarian corridor as thousands marched in London to Free Palestine.

Justin Welby said in a statement: “I plead that the sins of Hamas are not borne by the citizens of Gaza, who themselves have faced such suffering over many decades.

“The price of evil cannot be paid by the innocent. Civilians cannot bear the costs of terrorists.”

It comes as the IDF confirmed 126 Israeli hostages were being held by Hamas in Gaza following the group’s attack that left 1,300 people dead last weekend.

Meanwhile, Israel said it was preparing to “expand the offensive” on Gaza by implementing a “wide range of offensive operational plans” including a “joint and coordinated attack from the air, sea and land.”

On Saturday, the Israeli military said Ali Qadhi, a company commander in the so-called Nukhba unit, was killed in a drone strike on Saturday.

“Air Force aircraft, under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet and Amman, killed Ali Kachi, a commander in the Najaba force of the terrorist organization Hamas, who led a terrorist attack in the settlements surrounding Gaza last weekend,” the Israeli airforce said.