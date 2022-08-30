For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 15 people have been killed and dozens injured after angry protesters stormed the Iraqi government palace in Baghdad on Monday following the decision of prominent Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to step down from politics.

Mr Sadr’s supporters used ropes to pull down cement barriers and breach the palace gates. Protesters rushed into the halls and salons of the palace, the site of meetings for key government heads and state dignitaries.

Authorities said several protesters, including a civilian woman, were injured as riot police responded with tear gas and gunfire.

Casualties include at least one soldier from the special forces division, which is responsible for security in the Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government.

The military announced a nationwide curfew, while Cabinet sessions were also suspended in response to the violence.

The military asked protesters to withdraw from the government zone “to prevent clashes or the spilling of Iraqi blood”.

“The security forces affirm their responsibility to protect government institutions, international missions, public and private properties,” the statement added.

Iraq’s caretaker prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has ordered an “urgent investigation” as the use of live ammunition by security forces against protesters is “strictly prohibited”, reported state news agency INA.

Mr Kadhimi also urged citizens to “abide by the security instructions and the curfew decision”.

Supporters storm Republican Palace after Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr announced retirement from politics (EPA)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said through a spokesperson that he is following the developments in Iraq “with concern” and appealed for “calm and restraint”.

He also urged “all relevant actors to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and avoid any violence”.

Mr Sadr said his decision to step down from politics was in response to the failure of other Shia leaders and parties to reform a corrupt and decaying governing system.

He also announced that he would go on a hunger strike in protest against the use of weapons on both sides.

The Shia cleric’s decision to step down came after spiritual leader Ayatollah Kadhim al-Haeri announced his retirement from public life citing health concerns on Sunday.

Supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr with his poster gather during an open-air Friday prayers near the parliament building in Baghdad on 26 August (AP)

Mr Haeri said he would be stepping down as a religious authority and called on his followers to throw their allegiance behind Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The move is believed to have brought on a crisis of legitimacy for Mr Sadr.

“This is Sadr being Sadr. I believe he is jockeying for leverage in this current political crisis,” Albert Wolf, a research associate at Johns Hopkins University, told Al Jazeera.

“I don’t believe that he’s retiring from politics. Sadr is one of the few, if not the only figure in the Iraqi public sphere who can summon hundreds of thousands of people on to the streets. I think Iraq is in for another election, and I think the election will probably result in a very similar outcome as the last two elections, with probably low voter turnout, if not lower turnout than the last two.”

Iraq has been plunged into political uncertainty since October when Mr Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government.

Additional reporting by agencies