After a month of simmering tensions over the contested city of Jerusalem, one of the most intense bouts of fighting ever recorded erupted between Palestinians in Gaza and Israeli military.

One week in, despite furious international efforts of mediation, it shows no signs of abating.

Just before 2am Monday morning dozens of Israeli warplanes launched a ferocious wave of airstrikes overnight the army said was targeting an underground network of tunnels used by Hamas militants during conflict.

Civilians on the ground described as many as 50 airstrikes in just 10 minutes, with photos showing the night’s sky over Gaza city alight with fire.

In total more than 200 Palestinians have been killed including 58 children, according to the Gaza health ministry. In Israel, at least 10 have been killed including two children and a soldier.

Across mixed Arab-Jewish cities in Israel and Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank, meanwhile, lawlessness and violence has taken hold amid clashes between Palestinians, Jewish-Israelis and the security forces.

