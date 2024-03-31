Benjamin Netanyahu to undergo hernia surgery

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will undergo hernia surgery after a war cabinet meeting later tonight.

The Israeli prime minister will be fully sedated for the operation after the hernia was discovered during a routine medical checkup on Saturday night.

Deputy prime minister Justice Minister Yariv Levin will fill Mr Netanyahu’s role on a temporary basis during the procedure.

Netanyahu, 74, has kept a full schedule throughout Israel’s nearly six-month-long war against Hamas, and his doctors have said he is in good health.Last year, however, doctors acknowledged he had concealed a long-known heart problem after they implanted a pacemaker.

This is a breaking news story... More to follow.