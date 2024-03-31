Benjamin Netanyahu to undergo hernia surgery
The Israeli prime minister will be fully sedated for the operation
Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will undergo hernia surgery after a war cabinet meeting later tonight.
The Israeli prime minister will be fully sedated for the operation after the hernia was discovered during a routine medical checkup on Saturday night.
Deputy prime minister Justice Minister Yariv Levin will fill Mr Netanyahu’s role on a temporary basis during the procedure.
Netanyahu, 74, has kept a full schedule throughout Israel’s nearly six-month-long war against Hamas, and his doctors have said he is in good health.Last year, however, doctors acknowledged he had concealed a long-known heart problem after they implanted a pacemaker.
This is a breaking news story... More to follow.
