Benjamin Netanyahu to undergo hernia surgery

The Israeli prime minister will be fully sedated for the operation

Barney Davis
Sunday 31 March 2024 15:29
<p>Benjamin Netanyahu</p>

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will undergo hernia surgery after a war cabinet meeting later tonight.

The Israeli prime minister will be fully sedated for the operation after the hernia was discovered during a routine medical checkup on Saturday night.

Deputy prime minister Justice Minister Yariv Levin will fill Mr Netanyahu’s role on a temporary basis during the procedure.

Netanyahu, 74, has kept a full schedule throughout Israel’s nearly six-month-long war against Hamas, and his doctors have said he is in good health.Last year, however, doctors acknowledged he had concealed a long-known heart problem after they implanted a pacemaker.

This is a breaking news story... More to follow.

