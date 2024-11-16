Flash bombs fired into garden of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two flash bombs were fired towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in the northern Israeli town of Caesarea on Saturday and fell into the garden, police said.

Neither Netanyahu nor his family were present and there was no damage reported, it added in a statement.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog condemned the incident in a post on X and said an investigation was underway.

“The incitement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu crosses all boundaries. Throwing a flash bomb into his house tonight is crossing another red line,” Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also said on X.

Adding: “Today it’s a light bomb, tomorrow it’s live fire. The incitement against Netanyahu and his family must stop. I expect that the Shin Bet and the police will get to the suspects who committed the act soon.”

In October, a drone was launched towards the premier’s home in Caesarea, without causing any harm.

Neither Mr Netanyahu nor his wife were at home in the coastal town at the time, his spokesperson said in a statement.

Hours after the strike, Mr Netanyahu wrote in a statement: “The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake. This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future.”

He vowed Iran and its proxies will “pay a heavy price,” adding Israel will continue to “eliminate the terrorists and those who dispatch them”.

open image in gallery FILE A protester holds an Israeli flag as Israelis light a bonfire during a protest after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a surprise announcement in Tel Aviv, Israel in November ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

To the north, Israeli forces have been trading fire with Lebanon’s armed Hezbollah group since October, 2023.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Israeli airstrikes on the village of Khreibeh in the Baalbek District of eastern Lebanon killed six people, including three children, and injured 11 others, the Lebanese health ministry said.

Among the injured were five children, two of whom were in critical condition, the ministry said.

Strikes earlier on Saturday killed two medics in south Lebanon, including one in Borj Rahal and another in Kfartebnit, and injured four other rescue workers, with two still missing, the ministry said.

Israeli airstrikes also targeted areas of the southern suburbs of Beirut controlled by the Iran-backed group Hezbollah for a fifth consecutive day, with at least 15 strikes on Saturday, according to two security sources.

The Israeli military said the attacks were directed at Hezbollah infrastructure, including a weapons storage facility and a command centre.