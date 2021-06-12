Time running out for Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Sunday’s crucial vote

As Benjamin Netanyahu’s political career hangs in the balance, those in his party have claimed they are doing all they can to prevent the coalition from forming a new government and bringing an end to his 12 year reign.

Ahead of Sunday’s key vote of confidence at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in which 61 votes will be needed to ensure the passing of the vote and ensure a new admnistration, Likud lawmaker and close Mr Netanyahu ally Micky Zohar said “we are going to do our best to prevent this coalition government from happening”.

"If we do end up in the opposition we will soon see the difference between a right wing government under Netanyahu and a left wing one under Naftali Bennett as their Prime Minister,” he told The Independent.