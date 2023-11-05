Boris Johnson jets to Israel to ‘express solidarity’ after Hamas attacks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson has made a surprise trip to Israel to “express solidarity and support” as the conflict in Gaza rages on.

The former prime minister is visiting alongside Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, his spokesman confirmed.

He is expected to meet relatives of Israelis still being held by Hamas fighters in tunnels since its deadly attack on October 7. Mr Johnson will also meet with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and British-Israeli reservists called up for fighting.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: “Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison are in Israel making a joint visit to express solidarity and support for Israel after the terrible terrorist attacks on October 7.”

Mr Johnson and Mr Morrison arrived in Israel on Sunday. The former leaders, both supportive of Israel during their tenures, were also set to tour southern Gaza border towns devastated by the October 7 Hamas onslaught.

The visit is hosted by Likud MK Danny Danon, a former Israeli ambassador to the UN.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported Mr Morrison as saying he’s “thankful for the opportunity to join former prime minister Johnson to come to Israel as a demonstration of solidarity with the people and State of Israel and the Jewish community throughout the world.

“It is an opportunity to understand firsthand what is occurring on the ground, honor those who have been lost, show support to those who have suffered and are now engaged in this terrible conflict and discuss how to move forward,” he said.