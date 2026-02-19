Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The son of a British couple detained in Tehran says the news they have been sentenced to 10 years is “devastating” and came completely out of the blue.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman, from East Sussex, have spent more than 13 months behind bars in Iran, denied legal representation and subjected to gruelling conditions, according to their family.

But Joe Bennett, Ms Foreman’s son, told The Independent Thursday the severity of the sentence was like a “thunderpunch to the stomach”, coming some four months after they stood trial on disputed espionage charges.

“It’s almost as if we’ve now been given the diagnosis by the doctor,” he said. “When you get a cancer diagnosis, it is a harrowing thing to have to listen to ... but it also means that you can work towards fighting it and getting rid of it and healing.”

open image in gallery British couple Lindsay and Craig Foreman, of East Sussex, were sentenced to 10 years in prison, Mr Bennett said ( Family handout )

“For the last 14 months we have had no idea what was going on ... Now it’s like, they have been given 10 years. So it was an absolute thunder punch to the stomach. I felt sick. And then you start to go, ‘now we know what we’re dealing with we can start to formulate some kind of plan that’s appropriate’”.

Mr Bennett said there was also a new hope that the UK Foreign Office may be able to act to secure their release, having been waiting for a clear verdict for months. He said the sentencing would at least allow them to work on a plan.

Ms Foreman’s son is currently unsure if he would be able to contact his parents, having not heard from them at all on Thursday.

He was also unclear as to whether his parents would continue to be held at the Evin prison in Tehran, which he previously told The Independent had been used to detain protesters en masse during the regime’s crackdown.

open image in gallery Joe Bennett (R) has been campaigning for the release of his parents ( Joe Bennett )

Mr Foreman is now being held in the prison’s political wing, while Ms Foreman is in the women’s section.

“Although they're both in an absolutely horrendous situation, Craig has people who he can speak English to and have conversations with,” Mr Bennett explained.

“Mum doesn’t. She’s in with the Iranians who speak Farsi and very little, broken English.

“So it’s, while overpopulated and overcrowded, extremely alienating. It must be a very weird thing to have to live through, in that you’re surrounded by people, but you feel so alone. And that’s one thing that we have to find out.”

The Foremans recently sent a letter to the authorities complaining about their treatment. Ms Foreman told the BBC in a call from prison ahead of the verdict that it was a “desperate attempt to try and bring justice into this situation”.

"We have so few tools at our disposal, we have no voice, all we can do is write letters and go on hunger strike. We need to exercise our right to be heard both by their legal system to say what you're doing is unfair and unjust, and we are prepared to suffer ourselves to make that understood,” she said on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Mr Bennett previously told of vermin infested kitchens and long periods of solitary confinement at the Evin Prison where his parents are being held ( Ehsan Iran )

Mr Bennett has said that his parents have been made to sleep on concrete floors or metal bunks with no mattresses, living in overcrowded, unsanitary and vermin-ridden conditions.

They were unable to call home for 213 days and have been subjected to 57 days of solitary confinement and interrogation, campaigners said.

Mr Bennett told The Independent that he was encouraged by the government’s comments since the sentencing, and held on to hope that by the end of next week, he may have some answers from the meetings and calls currently ongoing.

Yvette Cooper, the foreign secretary, issued a statement today saying the sentence was “completely appalling and totally unjustifiable” and vowing to continue fighting for their release.

"We will pursue this case relentlessly with the Iranian government until we see Craig and Lindsay Foreman safely returned to the UK and reunited with their family," Cooper said in a statement.

The Foremans were arrested on January 3 of last year while travelling through Iran on a global motorcycle journey. Iranian state media announced their detention the following month over espionage charges they deny.

Mr Bennett has campaigned for their release for months, raising concerns for their welfare and the lack of transparency in the judicial process. A petition for their release has passed 60,000 signatures.