Briton among two dead after ‘piracy’ attack on ship near Omani coast

Ian Johnston@ian_c_johnston
Friday 30 July 2021 14:06
A Briton is among two people who have been killed in a ‘piracy’ attack on a ship near the coast of Oman, the vessel’s owners have announced.

The Briton was onboard the M/T Mercer Street, when it came under attack on Thursday night.

In a statement, the ship’s owners Zodiac Maritime, said a Briton and a Romanian national had been killed.

The statement said: “With profound sadness, we understand the incident onboard the M/T Mercer Street on 29 July, 2021, has resulted in the deaths of two crew members onboard: a Romanian national and a UK national. We are not aware of harm to any other personnel.”

They added that an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

More to follow

