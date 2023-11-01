For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A top official from the United Nations in New York has resigned over the organisation’s “failure” to stop what he claimed was a “textbook case of genocide” unfolding in Gaza.

“I write at a moment of great anguish for the world, including for many of our colleagues,” said Craig Mokhiber, the director of the New York office for the UN’s refugee agency, in his resignation letter dated 28 October.

“This will be my last communication to you,” the top official from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in the letter addressed to the UN’s High Commissioner in Geneva, Volker Turk.

The official recounted his experiences “in these halls through the genocides against the Tutsis, Bosnian Muslims, the Yazidi, and the Rohingya”.

“In each case, when the dust settled on the horrors that had been perpetrated against defenseless civilian populations, it became painfully clear that we had failed in our duty to meet the imperatives of prevention of mass atrocities,” he said.

“As someone who has investigated human rights in Palestine since the 1980s, lived in Gaza as a UN human rights advisor in the 1990s, and carried out several human rights missions to the country before and since, this is deeply personal to me,” he wrote.

“In Gaza, civilian homes, schools, churches, mosques, and medical institutions are wantonly attacked as thousands of civilians are massacred. In the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, homes are seized and reassigned based entirely on race, and violent settler pogroms are accompanied by Israeli military units. Across the land, apartheid rules,” he said.

A UN spokesperson told the Guardian that Mr Mokhiber was retiring and tried to downplay the reason for his exit.

“I can confirm that he is retiring today. He informed the UN in March 2023 of his upcoming retirement, which takes effect tomorrow. The views in his letter made public today are his personal views,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“The position of the office on the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Israel is reflected in our reports and public statements,” said the spokesperson.

Supporters of Israel asked that Mr Mokhiber be sacked after his letter to Mr Turk was shared widely on social media.

“Senior UN ‘human rights’ official who used UN letterhead & UN email address to call for the destruction of the Jewish state – Craig Mokhiber – should be fired now,” Anne Bayefsky, director of Touro College’s Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust in New York wrote on X/Twitter.

Earlier in March this year, Mr Mokhiber was accused by Israeli social media users of bias against the country over his vocal support of the Boycott, Divest, Sanctions [BDS] movement.

“....criticism of Israel’s human rights violations is not antisemitic, any more than criticism of Saudi violations is Islamophobic, criticism of Myanmar violations is anti-Buddhist, or criticism of Indian violations is anti-Hindu,” he said.

Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected global calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and reiterated that it is “time for war”.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military attacked the Jabalia refugee camp killing dozens. Gaza’s health ministry said more than 50 people were killed in the attack and 150 others were wounded.

In several videos and photos posted by local photographers, Gaza residents could be seen digging up the dead from the rubble with their hands.

Since Hamas’s 7 October attack on Israel – in which 1,400 people were killed – the country began retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

Gaza’s health ministry has said Israel’s bombardment has killed more than 8,500 Palestinians, including nearly 3,500 children.