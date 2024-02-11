For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lord David Cameron has said he is “deeply concerned” about a planned Israeli ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Rafah, on the southern border with Egypt, is one of the only regions not yet targeted by an Israeli ground offensive and is providing refuge to more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

It is the last remaining stronghold for Hamas fighters in Gaza, according to Israel, after more than four months of conflict triggered by the militant group’s deadly October 7 attack on Israel.

Israel has signalled a ground invasion will take place in Rafah (AP)

The Foreign Secretary wrote on X: “Deeply concerned about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah – over half of Gaza’s population are sheltering in the area.

“The priority must be an immediate pause in the fighting to get aid in and hostages out, then progress towards a sustainable, permanent ceasefire.”

It comes after Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled there would be an imminent invasion of Rafah, saying he had asked the military to prepare for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people there.

It has raised questions over where civilians could be moved to, with Israeli evacuation orders now covering two-thirds of the territory.

On Saturday, at least 44 Palestinians — including more than a dozen children — were killed by Israeli air strikes in Rafah.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he has asked the military to prepare for the evacuation of citizens in Rafah (AP)

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy tweeted on Friday: “1.4 million displaced Palestinians are in Rafah, with nowhere to go. It’s the gateway for aid to Gaza. An Israeli offensive there would be catastrophic. Far too many civilians have already been killed or wounded.

“The fighting must stop now. We need a sustainable ceasefire.”

The leader of the SNP Humza Yousaf has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Mr Yousaf posted on X: “Ireland is right.

“Israel displaced millions of innocent men, women & children to south Gaza.

“They have nowhere to go. Israel’s threatened action in Rafah is indefensible & will cause devastation beyond comprehension. International community must demand an immediate ceasefire.”

According to Israel, Rafah is the last remaining stronghold for Hamas fighters in Gaza, after more than four months of conflict sparked by the deadly October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

It is not clear where civilians in Rafah could move to as Israeli evacuation orders now cover two-thirds of Gaza.

Tensions have risen between Mr Netanyahu and the US, which has warned Israeli forces against expanding its Gaza ground offensive to the southern city.

As the Israeli bombardment has escalated, concerns have been increasing about the plight of Gaza civilians who are facing shortages of food and medical services.

The latest figures from the Hamas-run health ministry put the overall Palestinian death toll at more than 28,000.

Mr Netanyahu’s pledge to attack Rafah came as he also rejected Hamas’s ceasefire proposals.