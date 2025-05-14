Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump shook hands with Syria’s Islamist ruler on Wednesday – the first encounter between the two nations' leaders in 25 years and a potential turning point for Damascus as it struggles to emerge from decades of international isolation.

The US president warmly greeted former al-Qaeda fighter Ahmed al-Sharaa in a historic meeting unthinkable only a few months ago.

Under the nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Mr al-Sharaa rose through the ranks of al-Qaeda and fought US forces in Iraq before entering the Syrian war. He was even imprisoned by US troops for several years.

He became Syria’s interim president in January after insurgent groups led by his Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) stormed Damascus and deposed the Assad family after 54 years in power.

“He's got a real shot at holding it together,” said Mr Trump, who lifted all US sanctions on Syria – an announcement that led to celebrations in Damascus and other cities across Syria. He also encouraged Mr al-Sharaa to join Morocco and the UAE in normalising ties with Israel.

After the meeting, which took place in Saudi Arabia in the presence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Mr Trump praised Mr al-Sharaa to reporters as a “young, attractive guy,” adding: “Tough guy. Strong past. Very strong past. Fighter. He's a real leader. He led a charge and he's pretty amazing.”

Mr Trump then flew to Qatar, where he oversaw the signing of deals including an order for 160 Boeing aircraft that he said was worth more than $200 billion.

open image in gallery ‘Handsome’ Sheikh Tamim Al Thani with Donald Trump on Wednesday ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The president’s four-day visit highlights the United States' growing ties to the oil-rich region, where his real-estate company is also developing several projects.

Mr Trump dismissed ethical concerns about his plan to accept a $400 million luxury plane from Qatar to serve as Air Force One, saying it would be “stupid” to turn down the generous offer – a stance has drawn criticism even from Republicans.

Meanwhile, Trump said Qatar's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim Al Thani reminded him of the Saudi crown prince. He called them both “tall, handsome guys that happen to be very smart.”

During his trip, he marvelled at the “perfecto” marble in Qatar and spoke of the “gleaming marvels” in Saudi Arabia.

The overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in December sparked celebrations across Syria, where the economy has been ravaged by 14 years of civil war and international isolation. But Mr Al-Sharaa still faces daunting challenges to building the kind of peaceful, tolerant Syria he has promised.

open image in gallery Boeing’s chief executive at Wednesday’s deal-signing in Qatar ( AP )

His ties to al-Qaeda stretch back to 2003, when he joined the insurgency after the US-led invasion of Iraq. He helped al-Qaeda form an offshoot in Iraq that attacked both US forces and the country's Shiite majority, often using car and truck bombs. He was detained by the US and held for over five years without being charged.

The group's Iraqi leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, sent al-Sharaa to his native Syria in 2011 after a popular uprising led to a brutal crackdown and eventually a full-blown civil war. There, al-Sharaa established an al-Qaida branch known as the Nusra Front.

The two insurgent leaders had a brutal falling out when al-Sharaa refused to join al-Baghdadi's Islamic State group and remained loyal to al-Qaida's central leadership. The Nusra Front later battled the Islamic State group.

In his first interview in 2014, he kept his face covered and said Syria should be governed by Islamic law, an alarming prospect for the country's Christian, Alawite and Druze minorities. Al-Sharaa also said he couldn't trust Gulf and other Arab leaders who he said had sold themselves to Washington to stay in power.

open image in gallery Syria’s ruler was a longtime Islamist insurgent commander ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

But in the following years, he began rebranding himself and the armed group he led. In 2016, he announced that he had severed ties with al-Qaida. He began appearing in public unmasked and in military garb and changed his group's name to HTS.

In power, he has vowed to rid the country of Iranian influence and Iran-backed armed groups such as the Lebanese militia Hezbollah. He promised an inclusive, representative government that would allow the country's many ethnic and religious groups to live in peace.

A constitutional declaration broadened his powers and said Islamic law would remain at the heart of legislation for a five-year interim period. Mr Al-Sharaa argued that the measures were needed to stabilize the country, while many critics viewed it as a power grab.

Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report