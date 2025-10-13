Trump arrives in Israel to lavish reception after declaring ‘war is over’ in Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has arrived in Israel to meet the families of returning hostages as Hamas released its first captives under a U.S.-mediated ceasefire agreement.

Air Force One landed at Ben Gurion International Airport at 9.45 am local time Monday morning, met by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and president Isaac Herzog.

Israel rolled out the red carpet for the U.S. president, who briefly greeted Israeli officials on the tarmac before leaving in a large motorcade.

Trump is expected to meet the families of hostages with Netanyahu at the Knesset before addressing the Israeli parliament and leaving early on Monday afternoon.

He will then co-host a peace summit of more than 20 world leaders with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in Sharm el-Sheikh.

open image in gallery Donald Trump greets Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after landing ( AP )

open image in gallery Donald Trump gestures after touching down at Ben Gurion airport on Monday ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Egyptian foreign ministry said on Sunday it was anticipating the signing of a “document ending the war” in Gaza at the “historic” gathering in Egypt.

The visit came as Hamas said on Monday that it had handed over the first seven hostages to the Red Cross, in line with a delicate ceasefire agreement made with Israel last week.

Trump heralded the progress towards peace over the weekend, though concerns remain around vague details and phases yet to be agreed.

"The war is over," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew from Washington to Israel on Sunday. Asked about prospects for the region, he said: "I think it's going to normalise."

Trump is set for a hero's welcome when he addresses Israel's parliament later on Monday. He will be awarded Israel’s highest civilian honour later this year, Israel's President Isaac Herzog said.

open image in gallery Air Force One touches down at Ben Gurion International Airport ( Sky News )

open image in gallery Trump meets with Netanyahu and Herzog after stepping off the plane ( Sky News )

The Israeli military said on Monday that they had been told that seven hostages had been transferred into the custody of the Red Cross, and that they were “prepared” to receive more later on.

The first phase of the deal includes the release of 48 people held for the course of the two-year conflict, which erupted during Hamas’ October 7, 2023 incursion into southern Israel.

Twenty hostages are believed to be alive. Twenty-six have been confirmed dead and two were in “serious danger”, with unknown status.

The seven returned were Ahel Alon, Angrest Matan, Berman Gali, Berman Ziv, Gilboa-Dalal Guy, Mor Eitan, and Miran Omri, Netanyahu’s office said.

Israel is also set to release almost 2,000 Palestinian detainees and convicted prisoners from its jails later on Monday.

Progress towards a lasting peace now hinges on global commitments that may be taken up at the Sharm el-Sheikh resort.

open image in gallery Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (centre, right) and president Isaac Herzog (centre, left) await Trump’s arrival ( Sky News )

open image in gallery People react in Hostages Square, Israel as news emerged of the release of the first hostages ( REUTERS )

Sir Keir Starmer landed in Egypt on Sunday ahead of the summit. Israel will not send a representative, Netanyahu said on Sunday.

A ceasefire came into effect on Friday with the withdrawal of the Israeli military to an agreed line in Gaza, making way for thousands of displaced Palestinians to begin the long walk home.

The ceasefire’s implementation gave Hamas 72 hours to release all hostages, alive and deceased, under the agreement.

More follows on this breaking news story....