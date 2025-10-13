Trump arrives in Israel to lavish reception after declaring ‘war is over’ in Gaza
The US president touched down in Israel as the first of the remaining Hamas hostages were released
Donald Trump has arrived in Israel to meet the families of returning hostages as Hamas released its first captives under a U.S.-mediated ceasefire agreement.
Air Force One landed at Ben Gurion International Airport at 9.45 am local time Monday morning, met by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and president Isaac Herzog.
Israel rolled out the red carpet for the U.S. president, who briefly greeted Israeli officials on the tarmac before leaving in a large motorcade.
Trump is expected to meet the families of hostages with Netanyahu at the Knesset before addressing the Israeli parliament and leaving early on Monday afternoon.
He will then co-host a peace summit of more than 20 world leaders with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in Sharm el-Sheikh.
The Egyptian foreign ministry said on Sunday it was anticipating the signing of a “document ending the war” in Gaza at the “historic” gathering in Egypt.
The visit came as Hamas said on Monday that it had handed over the first seven hostages to the Red Cross, in line with a delicate ceasefire agreement made with Israel last week.
Trump heralded the progress towards peace over the weekend, though concerns remain around vague details and phases yet to be agreed.
"The war is over," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew from Washington to Israel on Sunday. Asked about prospects for the region, he said: "I think it's going to normalise."
Trump is set for a hero's welcome when he addresses Israel's parliament later on Monday. He will be awarded Israel’s highest civilian honour later this year, Israel's President Isaac Herzog said.
The Israeli military said on Monday that they had been told that seven hostages had been transferred into the custody of the Red Cross, and that they were “prepared” to receive more later on.
The first phase of the deal includes the release of 48 people held for the course of the two-year conflict, which erupted during Hamas’ October 7, 2023 incursion into southern Israel.
Twenty hostages are believed to be alive. Twenty-six have been confirmed dead and two were in “serious danger”, with unknown status.
The seven returned were Ahel Alon, Angrest Matan, Berman Gali, Berman Ziv, Gilboa-Dalal Guy, Mor Eitan, and Miran Omri, Netanyahu’s office said.
Israel is also set to release almost 2,000 Palestinian detainees and convicted prisoners from its jails later on Monday.
Progress towards a lasting peace now hinges on global commitments that may be taken up at the Sharm el-Sheikh resort.
Sir Keir Starmer landed in Egypt on Sunday ahead of the summit. Israel will not send a representative, Netanyahu said on Sunday.
A ceasefire came into effect on Friday with the withdrawal of the Israeli military to an agreed line in Gaza, making way for thousands of displaced Palestinians to begin the long walk home.
The ceasefire’s implementation gave Hamas 72 hours to release all hostages, alive and deceased, under the agreement.
