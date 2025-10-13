Watch live: Donald Trump addresses Knesset after Israeli hostages freed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Donald Trump is set to address the Knesset as authorities confirmed that Hamas has released all of the 20 living Israeli hostages that were being held in Gaza on Monday, 13 October.

The president arrived in the country to a hero’s welcome, declaring that the “war is over” and “every country is dancing in the streets”.

Mr Trump will address the Knesset and meet families of the hostages in Jerusalem. He will then fly to a “peace summit” in Egypt's Sharm-el-Sheikh, where his peace deal will be signed.

More than 1,700 Palestinian prisoners and detainees are set to be released as part of the deal. The majority of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons have not been charged or convicted, according to Israel-based rights organisation Hamoked.

All of the 20 hostages who were still alive in Gaza are now in the hands of Israeli authorities, Israel confirmed.

Seven hostages were released early this morning and have crossed the border into Israel, where they will be reunited with their families and taken for checks in hospital.

Hours later, the remaining 13 hostages were transferred from Hamas to the Red Cross, and then into the hands of the Israeli military, who are now taking them out of Gaza.

It brings an end to an agonising two-year wait for the families and friends of the hostages.

In Israel, the bodies of 28 dead hostages still remain. They are due to be freed during this phase of the ceasefire, but it is unclear exactly when this will take place.