Huge explosion on ship rocks Dubai’s Jebel Ali port
The blast was heard throughout the United Arab Emirates city
Alastair Jamieson@alastairjam
Wednesday 07 July 2021 21:30 comments
A huge explosion rocked Dubai on Wednesday night, which officials said was caused by a fire on a ship at the port of Jebel Ali — a major berthing point for oil tankers.
Two fire trucks and other emergency vehicles could be seen heading south of Dubai on the main road that leads to Abu Dhabi, Reuters reported.
No injuries have been reported.
More follows...
