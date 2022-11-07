Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Huge fire races up 35-storey Dubai tower near Burj Khalifa

No information yet on whether anyone was injured in the blaze

Sravasti Dasgupta
Monday 07 November 2022 06:23
Comments

Related video: Dubai New Year’s Eve Fire

A massive fire blazed through a 35-storey high-rise building in Dubai next to the Burj Khalifa on Monday morning.

Social media videos showed flames engulfing the high-rise, located next to the world’s tallest building.

While the fire had been extinguished by dawn, the outer façade of the building could be seen covered with black char marks.

Recommended

The building is a part of a series of towers called 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar, the state-backed developer in the emirate, The National newspaper reported.

There has been no information yet on whether anyone was injured in the blaze.

Dubai police and civil defense did not immediately acknowledge the fire, reported the Associated Press.

Emaar has also not issued any statement on the fire yet.

In recent years, there have been a series of fires in tall skyscrapers in Dubai, raising questions about the safety of such buildings.

In April, a large fire erupted at Dubai’s luxury Swissôtel Al Murooj hotel, opposite the Burj Khalifa.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

In 2015, a fire blazed through the 63-storey building housing The Address Hotel in downtown Dubai on New Year’s Eve.

In September, Orient Insurance, an insurance company that was ordered to pay more than a billion Dirhams in damages for the blaze, lost a civil lawsuit that it filed to try and recover the money.

Orient Insurance was ordered to pay Emaar 1.25bn Dirhams (more than $340m) in a settlement.

Emaar is behind other projects in the area, including the Burj Khalifa.

Questions about the safety of materials being used for buildings have emerged when fires have been reported in the UAE, reported the Associated Press.

Recommended

To address the hazards, the country’s authorities have earlier said fire safety rules have been changed.

Additional reporting by agencies

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in