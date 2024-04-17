Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

In pictures: Dubai reels from floods after storm brings year and a half’s worth of rain in one day

The UAE has been hit with the most rainfall since records began

Albert Toth
Wednesday 17 April 2024 15:13
Dubai floods leave drivers stuck on submerged roads after heavy rain

Dubai has been brought to a standstill overnight after the United Arab Emirates was hit by over 14cm of rain in a day – as much as the country expects in a year-and-a-half.

The rainfall has been described as a “historic” weather event, far exceeding any record held since 1949, when they began.

Schools and workplaces across the country have been closed and dramatic pictures show cars and buses completely submerged.

The flooding has brought flights to a sudden halt, with thousands of passengers stranded as the heavy rainfall prevented planes from taking off.

At least 20 people have been killed, 19 in Oman to the north of the UAE. Authorities warn more severe weather is to come, as much of both countries remain underwater.

Here are some key pictures of the events:

People listening to an Emirates member of staff (centre) whilst waiting at Dubai World Central airport, April 17, 2024 (Paul Lidwith/PA Wire)
People look out at floodwater covering a major road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Cars are stuck on a flooded road after a rainstorm hit Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024 (REUTERS)
Two men walk through floodwater in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 (AP)
In this video grab from AFPTV, people push a stranded car along a flooded street in Dubai on April 16, 2024 (ATIF BHATTI / ESN/AFP via Getty)
Motorisits drive along a flooded street following heavy rains in Dubai early on April 17, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)
Passengers queue at a flight connection desk at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai on April 17, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)
A man sits in a semitruck stuck in floodwater in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 (AP)
People look out at floodwater covering a major road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Vehicles drive through heavy rain on the Sheikh Zayed Road highway in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, April 16, 2024 (AP)
Cars are stuck on a flooded road after a rainstorm hit Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024 (REUTERS)
A man walks through floodwater in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 (AP)
Debris floats through an SUV abandoned in floodwater in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 (AP)

