Dubai has been brought to a standstill overnight after the United Arab Emirates was hit by over 14cm of rain in a day – as much as the country expects in a year-and-a-half.
The rainfall has been described as a “historic” weather event, far exceeding any record held since 1949, when they began.
Schools and workplaces across the country have been closed and dramatic pictures show cars and buses completely submerged.
The flooding has brought flights to a sudden halt, with thousands of passengers stranded as the heavy rainfall prevented planes from taking off.
At least 20 people have been killed, 19 in Oman to the north of the UAE. Authorities warn more severe weather is to come, as much of both countries remain underwater.
Here are some key pictures of the events:
