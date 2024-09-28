Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A Dubai-based woman has claimed her husband bought her a island so she could wear a bikini in the safety and privacy of their own beach.

Twenty six-year old Soudi Al Nadak shared an Instagram video of the private island her husband bought her, writing: “POV: You wanted to wear a bikini so your millionaire husband bought you an island.”

British-born Soudi is married to Dubai businessman Jamal Al Nadak, and describes herself as a “full time housewife”. The couple met when they were studying in Dubai, and got married in 2021.

Her Instagram, with 336,000 followers, details her extravagant lifestyle. She has a series of videos titled “How much my millionaire husband spent on me this week”, spending anywhere between $50,000-$1m (£37,266-£745,325) at least.

She recently posted a video of her wedding, writing “I had to marry outside my culture because I refused to pay on dates and I only accept gold as gifts”.

In an interview, Soudi talked about them wanting to buy an island as an investment. She said the island was bought for $50m (£37.25m).

“It was something we were looking to do for a while for investment and my husband wants me to feel safe on a beach which is why he purchased one,” she told Indian news daily Hindustan Times.

“For privacy reasons we aren’t sharing the exact location but it’s in Asia and it was $50m.”

Comments on her post range from disbelief to outright criticism of her flaunting her wealth.

“Does he have a brother? I ask for my friend,” asked one user.