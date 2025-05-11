Edan Alexander, last living American captive in Gaza, set to be released

Edan Alexander, the last living American captive being held in Gaza, is set to be released as part of ceasefire efforts.
Exiled Hamas Chief Khalil Al-Hayya said his release was jointly coordinated by Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, Reuters reports. White House envoy Steve Witkoff has also spoke to Alexander's parents and notified them of Hamas' plans, according to Axios.
Witkoff is expected to travel to Israel on Monday ahead of Alexander’s release.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments