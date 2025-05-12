American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander released by Hamas in ‘goodwill gesture’
Reuters newswire has reported the former captive is en route to Israeli territory through Kissufim Crossing
Edan Alexander, the last living American captive being held in Gaza, has been released as part of ceasefire efforts.
Reuters newswire has reported the former captive is en route to Israeli territory through Kissufim Crossing, according to a source familiar with the arrangement.
Exiled Hamas Chief Khalil Al-Hayya earlier said the release of the dual national from New Jersey, was jointly coordinated by Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.
"The movement affirms its readiness to immediately start intensive negotiations and make serious efforts to reach a final agreement to end the war, exchange prisoners in an agreed-upon manner," Hayya added.
Mr Alexander was held hostage for more than 19 months in the Gaza Strip after he was taken from his military base in southern Israel during Hamas' cross-border attack on Oct. 7, 2023, which set off the war in Gaza.
His release is the first since Israel shattered an eight-week ceasefire with Hamas in March, unleashing fierce strikes on Gaza that have killed hundreds.
A source familiar with the deal told The Independent it was a “good will” gesture after direct talks between the militant group and the US.
This is a breaking news story. More follows...
