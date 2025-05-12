Watch live: Edan Alexander’s family watches release of Israeli-US hostage from Hamas captivity
Watch live as Edan Alexander's family and friends gather to watch his release from Hamas captivity on Monday, 12 May.
The 21-year-old is the last living American held captive in Gaza. He has been released in a move hoped to pave the way for the return to ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.
Mr Alexander was handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza in the afternoon and is expected to be transferred to Re'im base in Israel by a special Israeli military unit.
He had been held hostage for more than 19 months in the Gaza strip after he was taken from his military base during Hamas's attack on 7 October 2023.
Fighting stopped at noon in Gaza on Monday after Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would pause its operations to allow safe passage for Mr Alexander’s release.
Israel will send a delegation to Qatar on Thursday to discuss a new proposal aimed at securing further hostage releases, the Israeli prime minister's office said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments