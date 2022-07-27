Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Egyptian court calls for live TV hanging of killer who stabbed woman for rejecting him

Ministers told broadcast execution would serve as deterrent

Liam James
Wednesday 27 July 2022 09:47
Comments
<p>Mohamed Adel was sentenced to death at Mansoura Court last month </p>

Mohamed Adel was sentenced to death at Mansoura Court last month

(AFP/Getty)

An Egyptian court has called for a murderer be executed on live television, according to reports.

Mohamed Adel, 21, was convicted of killing fellow student, Nayera Ashraf, outside Mansoura University in northern Egypt last month.

He was sentenced to death on 28 June at Mansoura Courthouse, where officials have now reportedly written to parliament to ask for his execution to be broadcast live to deter similar crimes.

In a letter to parliament quoted by local media, the court wrote: “The broadcast, even if only part of the start of proceedings, could achieve the goal of deterrence, which was not achieved by broadcasting the sentencing itself.”

The court heard Abed stabbed Ashraf to death outside the university after she rejected his advances, with some local media reported she rejected a marriage proposal.

Recommended

He pleaded guilty to her murder and was sentenced to death, a decision that had to go to Egypt’s Grand Mufti, a religious figure who rules on certain legal cases, for approval.

The verdict, which may be appealed, was made public on 24 July.

Nayera Ashraf was stabbed to death in June

( )

Video footage appearing to show the murder of Ashraf went viral, sparking outrage across the Middle East which was compounded after a similar killing at a university in Jordan days later.

Recorded instances of violence against women are on the rise in Egypt and authorities have been criticised for not taking the issue seriously.

Amnesty International said last year that police did not adequately investigate sexual and gender-based violence, nor did the courts adequately punish it.

Abed was represented in court by well-known Farid El-Deeb, who worked as the lead defence lawyer for late former president Hosni Mubarak.

El-Deeb said his client would appeal the sentence. He was quoted in local reports as saying: “We still have 60 days to challenge death sentence against Adel.”

Egypt has been handing out a increasing number of death sentences in recent years, with regional human rights activists counting 80 in the first six months of 2021.

Recommended

The north African country ranked third in the world for executions of prisoners in 2020, Amnesty International said.

An execution was previously broadcast live in 1998, when state television the hanging of three men who had killed a woman and her two children at their home in Cairo.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in