Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi, who defied the Iranian regime by participating in an international tournament in South Korea without her hijab, is reportedly missing.

Her friends have said they have been unable to contact Ms Rekabi since Sunday.

BBC’s Persian service quoted “well-informed” sources and reported that it is believed that the climber’s passport and mobile phone have been confiscated.

Garden Seoul, the hotel in South Korea where the Iranian team was staying during the Asian Championships, reportedly confirmed that the team left on Monday.

The Iranian team is supposed to return to the country on Wednesday. However, there are increasing fears for the safety of the athlete.

BBC World Service presenter Rana Rahimpour tweeted on Tuesday morning that Ms Rekabi was on a plane bound for Tehran and that “there are concerns about her safety”.

It was also reported that she might be arrested back home for defying the hijab rule for female athletes, but Tehran has denied this allegation.

Ms Rekabi’s decision to forego the hijab during the competition in South Korea was sparked by protests back home against the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

IranWire reported that Ms Rekabi will possibly be transferred directly from Khomeini International Airport to the Evin prison by the order of the Intelligence Organisation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Sources told the Persian-language outlet that “we were told that the team would return to the country on Wednesday, but suddenly Elnaz Rekabi’s schedule was changed”.

It also quoted sources saying that Reza Zarei, the head of the Mountaineering Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, entered the embassy building of Iran in Seoul with the promise that he will be taken to Tehran without any security problems.

Ms Rekabi’s brother Davud Rekabi was also reportedly summoned on Monday by the Revolutionary Guards and now there is no news about him as well. The Persian-language IranWire said it seemed that the Intelligence Corps “have taken the athlete’s brother hostage”. This claim could not be corroborated by any other media.

Meanwhile, The Iranian embassy in Seoul denied all the allegations and said that Ms Rekabi “departed from Seoul to Iran, early morning of October 18, 2022, along with the other members of the team”.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Korea strongly denies all the fake, false news and disinformation regarding Ms Elnaz Rekabi.”

Iran has been embroiled in massive, deadly protests since the death of Amini in police custody last month. The 22-year-old was detained by the morality police of the country for not wearing her hijab properly.

Since then, women across Iran have burned their hijabs and cut their hair as crowds chant “zan, zendegi, azadi” (woman, life, freedom).