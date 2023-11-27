For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amid concerns that antisemitism is rising on his social media platform X, Elon Musk paid a visit to Israel to meet with leaders and take a tour of a kibbutz that was attacked by Hamas in October.

On Monday, Mr Musk met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and toured the Kfar Azza kibbutz where Hamas kidnapped and killed people.

This is the home of four-year-old American-Israeli citizen Abigail Edan, who was taken hostage after her parents were killed by the militant group on 7 October. Abigail was reunited with members of her family on Sunday as part of a hostage exchange.

Mr Musk said witnessing the scenes of the massacre was “jarring” during a live event on X with Mr Neetanyahu after the tour.

He said he was troubled by footage that Mr Netanyahu showed him of civilian killings that included children.

The billionaire is also expected to meet with Israeli President Issac Herzog who emphasised the need “to combat rising antisemitism online” in a closed-door meeting.

In this handout image provided by the GPO, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) takes Elon Musk (C) on a tour of Kibbutz Kfar Aza after the October 7th Massacre took place there, on November 27, 2023 in Kfar Aza, Israel. (Getty Images)

Mr Musk’s visit comes as his social media platform is facing a mass exodus of advertisers, in part due to his own endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Earlier this month, Mr Musk responded to an X user who accused Jewish people of hating white people by claiming it was “the actual truth.”

Several world leaders, including the White House, condemned Mr Musk for endorsing the conspiracy theory.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a leading anti-hate organisation to stop the defamation of Jewish people, accused Mr Musk of promoting and tolerating antisemitic messages on the platform.

The accusations arrived after the left-leaning group Media Matters for America, found that advertisements for major companies were appearing near pro-Nazi posts.

Mr Musk denied the allegations and filed a defamation suit against Media Matters.

During his visit to Israel on Monday, Mr Musk wrote on X that “Actions speak louder than words.”

Israel’s Minister of Communications, Shlomo Karhi announced that a deal had been struck between Mr Musk’s communication company, Starlink, to use satellite units in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

“As the State of Israel fights against Hamas - ISIS, this understanding is vital, as is it for everyone who desires a better world, free of evil and free of anti-Semitism, for our children’s sake,” Mr Karhi wrote.