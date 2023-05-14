For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erdogan supporters gather to await the results of the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Turkish High Electoral Board is set to announce the results of the election shortly.

The candidates include incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Sinan Oğan and Muharrem İnce.

A candidate needs more than 50 per cent of votes in the first round to win outright. If no one crosses the 50 per cent mark, the top two candidates will go head to head in a run-off two weeks later, with this year’s vote set for May 28.

President Erdoğan has held power since 2014, having served as prime minister of Turkey from 2003 to 2014 and as mayor of Istanbul from 1994 to 1998.