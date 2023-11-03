At least 27 killed in fire at drug rehab centre in northern Iran
Video shows massive fire engulfing a building
A huge blaze at a drug rehabilitation centre in northern has killed 27 people and injured a dozen more, according to media reports.
A fire broke out at a drug rehabilitation camp in Langarud, a city in Gilan province north of Tehran on Friday, AFP reported, citing the judiciary’s Mizan Online news website.
At least 12 others injured in the fire were rushed to a hospital, said provincial chief justice Esmail Sadeghi.
A video shared on Telegram showed a massive fire engulfing a building as the emergency services siren buzzed in the background.
More follows
