Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

At least 27 killed in fire at drug rehab centre in northern Iran

Video shows massive fire engulfing a building

Shweta Sharma
Friday 03 November 2023 07:26
Comments
<p>File: An Iranian fireman sprays water </p>

File: An Iranian fireman sprays water

(AFP via Getty Images)

A huge blaze at a drug rehabilitation centre in northern has killed 27 people and injured a dozen more, according to media reports.

A fire broke out at a drug rehabilitation camp in Langarud, a city in Gilan province north of Tehran on Friday, AFP reported, citing the judiciary’s Mizan Online news website.

At least 12 others injured in the fire were rushed to a hospital, said provincial chief justice Esmail Sadeghi.

A video shared on Telegram showed a massive fire engulfing a building as the emergency services siren buzzed in the background.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in