At least 27 killed in fire at drug rehab centre in northern Iran

A huge blaze at a drug rehabilitation centre in northern has killed 27 people and injured a dozen more, according to media reports.

A fire broke out at a drug rehabilitation camp in Langarud, a city in Gilan province north of Tehran on Friday, AFP reported, citing the judiciary’s Mizan Online news website.

At least 12 others injured in the fire were rushed to a hospital, said provincial chief justice Esmail Sadeghi.

A video shared on Telegram showed a massive fire engulfing a building as the emergency services siren buzzed in the background.

More follows