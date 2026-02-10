Football return brings ‘joy’ to people of Gaza amid devastating war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amid the devastation of Gaza, a worn-out five-a-side pitch became a beacon of resilience as the strip hosted its first organised football tournament in over two years.

On a patch of artificial turf cleared of rubble in the ruins of Gaza City’s Tal al-Hawa district, Jabalia Youth faced Al-Sadaqa, while Beit Hanoun took on Al-Shujaiya.

Both matches ended in draws, yet the spectators, including boys peering through holes in concrete walls and a drummer setting the rhythm, cheered enthusiastically, shaking the chain-link fence surrounding the Palestine pitch.

Youssef Jendiya, 21, a player for Jabalia Youth from an area largely depopulated by Israeli forces, described his feelings as he returned to the pitch as "Confused. Happy, sad, joyful, happy."

open image in gallery People gathered to watch the tournament ( AFP via Getty )

He articulated the stark contrast of daily life: “People search for water in the morning: food, bread. Life is a little difficult. But there is a little left of the day, when you can come and play soccer and express some of the joy inside you.”

However, the joy was incomplete, as he added, “You come to the stadium missing many of your teammates... killed, injured, or those who travelled for treatment.”

Four months after a ceasefire halted major fighting, reconstruction remains almost non-existent. At least 556 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the ceasefire started in October, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Israeli forces have ordered residents out of nearly two-thirds of the strip, forcing over 2 million people into a narrow coastal area, many living in makeshift tents or damaged buildings.

The former 9,000-seat Yarmouk Stadium, levelled by Israeli forces and used as a detention centre, now houses displaced families in white tents on what was once its pitch.

For this tournament, the Football Association managed to clear debris from a collapsed wall, erect a fence, and sweep the old artificial turf.

Amjad Abu Awda, 31, a player for Beit Hanoun, stated the teams were “delivering a message. That no matter what happened in terms of destruction and genocidal war, we continue with playing, and with life. Life must continue.”